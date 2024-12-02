Wirex, Snowdrop Solutions launch location-enriched transaction services

Available to Wirex customers in-app, the service enables cardholders to see exactly where their transactions take place and provides a level of transparency for those transactions. Launched in partnership with Snowdrop Solutions, the service removes the confusing information found in a card transaction and replaces it with the merchant’s name, location and, where appropriate, associated brand.

This is displayed in any of the 20 digital and traditional currencies offered by Wirex within their app. Using Snowdrop’s Merchant Reconciliation System (MRS) technology, the service also enables Wirex to capture spending insights and share with its customers better ways to visualise financial habits and patterns.