Wirex, SBI Holdings to roll out cryptocurrency payments card in Japan

Called SBI Wirex Asia, the venture aims to deliver a Japanese cryptocurrency payment card and joint businesses, taking advantage also from Wirex’s expertise in distributed ledger technology (DLT), payments, and cryptocurrencies. The announcement follows USD 3 million in Series A funding by SBI Group in Wirex earlier in 2017.

This partnership enables the debit card provider to benefit from SBI Holdings’ support, scale and Asian market relationships, while the latter will achieve access to the cryptocurrency payments card provider and its expertise in blockchain based finance.