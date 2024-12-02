Wirex rolls out banking platform for crypto and Web3 firms

The initiative expands the company’s existing crypto-financial infrastructure to include services commonly associated with traditional corporate banking.

The platform allows businesses to open accounts denominated in both fiat currencies, such as USD, EUR, and GBP, and stablecoins. It supports the issuance of physical and virtual Visa cards for employee payroll and business expenses, while offering features such as real-time payments, automated accounting tools, and yield-earning on stablecoin holdings.

Treasury and expense management with stablecoin integration

A central element of Wirex Business is its integration of fiat and stablecoin services. Businesses can convert between currencies instantly and access settlement services without delays. The system is structured around a self-custodial model, meaning users maintain direct control over their funds instead of relying on third-party custodians.

The company states that the platform has been developed in response to growing demand from Web3 enterprises for financial services that mirror traditional business banking, particularly in areas such as treasury operations, payroll processing, and global payments, while remaining compatible with decentralised finance principles.

Wirex officials noted that the service is intended to support a wide range of crypto-native and fintech firms. One representative remarked that the aim is to offer Web3 businesses the operational ease typically associated with conventional enterprises, with the added flexibility of blockchain-based assets.

Another official from Wirex highlighted the platform as part of an ongoing effort to narrow the gap between decentralised technologies and the broader financial system, stating that the company’s approach is informed by the distinctive requirements of Web3-focused organisations.