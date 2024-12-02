Wirex raises USD 4.3 million in crowdfunding campaign

The UK-based company raised GBP 1 million (USD 1.1 million) in just 90 minutes, and closed its crowdfunding 15 days ahead of schedule after securing funds from nearly 7000 investors, according to a press release.

Founded in 2014, Wirex has developed a contactless card that lets users seamlessly spend crypto and fiat currencies in real life. With the new funding in place, the company is working on a a multicurrency Mastercard card, an upgrade of its rewards scheme, and launches in the US and Japan.