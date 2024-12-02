Wirex partners with Zero Hash ahead of US launch

Utilising the services of Zero Hash, a crypto trading infrastructure platform owned by Seed CX, Wirex will now be able to launch fully into 51 jurisdictions in the US.

Wirex offers a product that allows users to buy, hold, exchange, and sell up to 20 different traditional and cryptocurrencies from an app. This is linked to a contactless crypto-enabled debit card, giving users the ability to spend crypto globally.

Wirex recently received Visa principal membership, and they have imminent plans to launch X-Tras, adding to their rewards scheme, Cryptoback. The feature will reward users up to 2% back in WXT on any purchases with their Wirex card.