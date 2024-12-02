Wirex partners with DEX aggregator Paraswap





Using Paraswap’s price algorithm, Wirex Wallet users will now be able to exchange multiple tokens, saving users large amounts of money.

Paraswap has launched on the Wirex Wallet to enable users to swap their tokens at a low cost. Using a price algorithm locating one of the best possible trading rates on various DEX, it will offer zero-commission swaps between tokens.

The partnership with Paraswap aims to allow Wirex to expand the blockchains on the Wirex Wallet, having recently announced the addition of the Avalanche, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Fantom blockchains. Cross-chain compatibility thanks to a integration with Celer Network’s cBridge application complements the Paraswap partnership, by also allowing tokens to be exchanged between blockchains.