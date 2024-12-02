This registration reinforces the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and security while expanding its crypto services for Australian users.











Wirex’s crypto exchange registration

The digital currency exchange registration ensures that Wirex meets Australian regulatory registration requirements designed to help prevent financial crime, including money laundering and fraud. This reflects the company’s commitment to provide a safe platform and remain compliant while making crypto services inclusive and accessible to users. By working within Australia’s regulatory framework, the company allows its users to trade and manage their digital assets knowing their transactions are protected by industry-driven security standards.

As the cryptocurrency industry grows, regulatory frameworks are evolving to meet the current needs of consumers, protect them from risks, and ensure market stability. Wirex’s registration allows the company to work closely with a regulated environment while expanding its services. By aligning with Australia's financial compliance standards, the money app aims to optimise the user experience, providing simple crypto payments, secure digital asset management, and increased financial inclusion for Australian customers.

The company remains committed to offering modern, secure, and user-centric financial solutions while remaining compliant and improving its offerings of secure storage, simple access to digital assets, and crypto payments.





Latest updates from Wirex

In March 2025, the money app launched its stablecoin payment platform, Wirex Pay, in the US to make stablecoins more accessible and offer users a secure and self-custodial way to transact with their assets. The launch was supported by Wirex’s partnership with Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration platform, through which Wirex Pay enables US users to make payments directly from non-custodial wallets via card and bank transfers while maintaining control over their funds.