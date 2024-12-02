Wirex lists new crypto assets from DeFi





AAVE, LINK, MKR, UNI and YFI are the latest to be integrated, and will be available to purchase fee-free for a limited time.

The addition of the coins will build on the nine crypto and nine traditional currencies that Wirex currently offers. Wirex users can buy, hold, exchange and spend these currencies with their contactless Wirex card at over 61 million locations globally.

According to PR Newswire, the launch of AAVE, LINK, MKR, UNI and YFI are just the first of a series of listings this year, with plans to release further DeFi cryptocurrencies on the platform later in 2021.