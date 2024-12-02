Wirex launches X-Accounts and partners with Fireblocks

X-Accounts will allow customers to earn interest on both fiat and crypto funds (earnings apply to fiat converted to stablecoins. Subject to T&Cs). Avoiding the fees and processes often associated with DeFi and yield farming, users will have control over their funds, with instant access, no minimum holdings and no maintenance fees for each pot, according to the official press release.

Other X-Accounts functionalities include exclusive interbank and OTC exchange rates, free international ATM withdrawals, up to 2% Cryptoback rewards on card purchases, and the ability to hold multiple crypto and fiat accounts with a single app.

Further removing the complexity and trust issues often associated with owning a crypto wallet, Wirex have also announced the upcoming integration with Fireblocks’ enterprise technology to offer security of user's funds.