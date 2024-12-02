The expansion is driven by Wirex’s partnership with Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration platform, through which Wirex Pay enables US users to make payments directly from non-custodial wallets via card and bank transfers while maintaining control over their funds.











Wirex Pay expansion for the US stablecoin users

Stablecoins can potentially transform the global payments ecosystem by providing a reliable, low-cost alternative to traditional banking, according to Wirex. With this launch, the company aims to make stablecoins widely accessible in the US, while remaining compliant and committed to the best user experience they can provide.

With Bridge providing stablecoin orchestration and instant on/off-ramp solutions, users can now access real-time, automatic swaps between fiat and stablecoins. This improves the speed and flexibility of payments and bridges the gap between digital and traditional finance.

Users will be able to pay with stablecoins anywhere Visa is accepted and transact without intermediaries with Wirex Pay’s stablecoin payment solution. Users can also retain full control over their assets, which eliminates the reliance on third-party custodians. Wirex Pay allows its users to connect any non-custodial wallet to its platform for simple integration of stablecoin-powered card and bank payments.

By offering a decentralised payment layer that works anywhere Visa is accepted, Wirex aims to odder new financial capabilities for customers and AI-driven economies, as it notes an increasing demand from AI agents looking to transact autonomously using stablecoins.

Through this partnership, Bridge aims to combine its technology with Wirex Pay’s experience to provide users with a simple, convenient, and secure way to interact with stablecoins. The company also mentioned its commitment to offer its customers access to better financial solutions.