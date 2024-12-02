Wirex launches crypto wallet for the masses





The Wirex Wallet is available to download from app stores and allows users to manage more than 100 different cryptocurrencies from their mobile device.

This app does not require a private key as its multi-party computation technology ensures resilient security and compliance, rendering complex seed phrases and private keys unnecessary. Instead, it will rely on biometrics for access.

The Wallet offers cross-chain compatibility across the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains, with expansion to Layer 2 networks in the pipeline. The interoperability offered by the Warex Wallet allows users to swap DeFi tokens across blockchains, offering access to a wider pool of tokens, technologies and use cases within a single wallet.

For the Wallet, Wirex will soon introduce the ability to send and receive NFTs, as well as expand compatibility with the Solana blockchain.