Wirex launches buy Bitcoin function

Wirex, recently rebranded from E-Coin, will now allow users in more than 130 countries to fund their Bitcoin debit card accounts from anywhere in the world with traditional bank transfers and alternative payment methods.

Wirex also revealed that it will be rolling out a new platform in April 2016, and that all its users, cards, and accounts will be moved over to the new platform once it launches in April.

Starting today, Wirex customers can use their Bitcoin debit cards to purchase the cryptocurrency, in addition to using them to spend their money wherever Visa and MasterCard are accepted.