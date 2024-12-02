This represents the largest release of tokens in one go by Wirex to date, and it brings the company’s portfolio up to 130 cryptocurrencies and 13 traditional currencies. According to the official press release, the company aims to bridge the gap between traditional and digital finances, which is why each token was chosen specifically to give everyday users more freedom of choice when using DeFi.

The launch includes tokens such as CAKE, BRZ, BBTC, IMX, PLA, YGG, RNDR, GMT, and CHR, while supported blockchains comprise Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Avalanche, Tron, Algorand, Optimism, Polygon, Stellar, Cosmos and Near. Users will be able to buy, hold, exchange and sell the aforementioned tokens through the Wirex digital payments platform. The official press release states that the tokens will be available globally to customers in the Wirex app, although some tokens and services may only be available in certain regions.

By using a crypto-enabled debit card, users can spend these tokens at more than 90 million locations around the globe and receive up to 8% Cryptoback rewards for every transaction made in-store or online.

Wirex’s partnership with NEAR

This new token launch also includes the NEAR token. NEAR powers the Near Protocol that enables developers to build and host dApps. This Protocol is an open-source, smart contract capable, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain, and NEAR token holders can use the digital assets as collateral for storing data on the blockchain or pay transaction fees.

NEAR Foundation representatives have stated in the official press release that this partnership represents a step in the right direction for their goal of bringing Web3 to a wider audience.

Wirex also partnered with the Stellar Development Foundation

In October 2022, Wirex has launched USD Coin (USDC) on the Stellar blockchain within the Wirex app. Through this partnership, USDC support on Stellar became immediately available within the Wirex app, letting users save or spend USDC instantly and in real-life using the companies’ crypto-enabled debit card. Users can earn up to 8% in WXT rewards for every purchase made in-store or online.

The collaboration between Wirex and SDF dates back to 2019, and the two organisations have been working together to advance the adoption and understanding of the financial landscape, having commissioned, and released research reports to help understand the crypto habits of users.