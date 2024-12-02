Wirex joins Visa Network in Europe as principal member

Principal membership will allow Wirex to issue Visa cards themselves, offer new products, and apply for additional licences. This marks a big achievement for the London-based business with ambitious plans for 2021, according to the press release. Having completed Visa’s FinTech Fast Track Programme, Wirex has secured the principal membership from the payments company. The payment company has partnered with Visa since 2014 when they issued a contactless crypto-enabled debit card.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev. With the core aim of making it easy to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides services for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating payments infrastructure with cryptocurrency blockchains.

The company has over three million customers across 130 countries, that have the possibility to spent 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.