



Wirex is a UK digital payments platform with over 6 million users across 130 countries, providing secure accounts for multi-currency transactions. As a principal member of Visa and Mastercard, it leverages Web3 trends to increase access to digital finance. With USD 20 billion in processed transactions, Wirex aims to promote a cashless society by making digital payments more accessible and convenient worldwide.

Wirex has offered travellers benefits such as zero foreign exchange fees, interbank exchange rates, and crypto rewards. With Wirex Travel, these advantages are increased, providing users with a more efficient way to book accommodations while optimising their savings and rewards.

Wirex Travel is designed as an intuitive travel marketplace, granting access to numerous hotel deals around the globe, all while offering simplified payment options in both cryptocurrency and traditional currencies. The key features of Wirex Travel platform include:

global hotel reservations;

up to 65% discount;

up to 8% cashback;

fiat & crypto payments: hassle-free transactions with Bitcoin, USDT, or conventional currencies;

exclusive offers: special deals available only to Wirex users.

With Wirex Travel, Wirex is transforming digital payments, making travel more affordable, rewarding, and accommodating for cryptocurrency users.

