Wirex expands its top-up methods for Indian customers





The addition of this payment option to purchase crypto will make the digital economy more accessible for over 1 billion people in India.

The company has made it easier for Wirex Wallet users in India to purchase crypto such as MATIC, BTC, and DOGE, by adding another payment method using mobile payment and bank transfer. This comes in addition to debit/credit and Apple/Google Pay options already available. With a direct on-ramp in place, it will save users time, effort, and gas fees without the need to exchange on other platforms.

Wirex has expanded the blockchains offered on the Wirex Wallet to give users more choice, including Ethereum, Fantom, Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, and recently, the Polygon blockchain.

The launch of the Wallet develops the global Wirex ecosystem and bridges the gap between the traditional and digital economies. According to the official press release, the Wirex app has already proven popular with Indian customers, offering the ability to buy, hold, exchange, and sell 50+ currencies from a single app. In-app, users can benefit from their DeFi savings product, X-Accounts, to earn up to 20% APR interest on crypto funds.

The announcement follows the release of a series of new alternative payment methods on the Wallet for those living in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Portugal.