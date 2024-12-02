Wirex expands its services to US





After partnering with Zero Hash, Checkout.com, Visa and, Sutton Bank, distribution has begun on its debit card across US. Wirex already provides services to over 4.5 million users across the EEA and APAC regions, and a US launch is the next step for the UK-based company in introducing this financial alternative to a mainstream audience.

Wirex will offer the ability to buy, hold, exchange, and sell USD as well as 37 different cryptocurrencies from a single app, as well as send and receive crypto from external wallets. Technology links the app to a contactless Visa debit card, allowing customers to spend their cryptocurrency online and in-store at over 61 million locations globally. Additional features include free domestic and international ATM withdrawals, no annual fee, zero exchange fees, near instant crypto transactions, and live transaction notifications. Following a collaboration with Checkout.com, customers can also top up with zero fees by linking their debit cards.

The company continues to create a digital ecosystem with the recent release of the Wirex non-custodial wallet and an investment in DeFi protocol, Nereus, positioning Wirex for exponential growth.