Wirex diversifies funding options for customers in Russia

Users can now link their bank-issued credit or debit card to their Wirex account to buy digital currencies on the platform, a move that represents the early stages of a full feature roll-out across the country. Enabling card top-ups means that verified Wirex customers in Russia can purchase cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, DAI and WXT.

The platform recently reached a milestone of 3 million users and will launch services in the US shortly, with expansion into further territories imminent, according to the official press release. Wirex will roll out domestic bank card top-ups for Russian customers in May 2020.

Wirex is a UK FCA-regulated global digital payment platform, based in London with offices in Singapore, Kiev, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, and Atlanta.