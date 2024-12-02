Wirex and Onramper teamed up to increase access to cryptocurrencies

The collaboration aims to enhance Wirex user accessibility to crypto including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and stablecoins through a seamless and convenient integration within Wirex Wallet.

By integrating the Onramper widget into the Wirex Wallet, users can now effortlessly buy hundreds of cryptocurrencies without ever leaving the Wallet, available on both Android and iOS platforms.











Enhancing crypto accessibility

Onramper offers plug-and-play functionality with a vast selection of 17 onramps and access to over 120 local payment methods (ACH, Stripe, etc.) across more than 190 countries, all complemented by a fully customisable design.

A collaboration with Onramper empowers Wirex users to enjoy an enhanced crypto experience within the familiar and secure environment of the Wirex Wallet. Since this announcement, users can diversify their crypto portfolios, and seize investment opportunities with ease.

Officials from Wirex said they have always been committed to making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone, and this partnership with Onramper reaffirms that commitment. By integrating Onramper's cutting-edge technology into their platform, they are simplifying the crypto-ramping process, enabling users to seamlessly access a wide array of crypto assets with just a few taps on their mobile devices.

Also commenting on this announcement, Onramper’s representatives said their mission is clear: to be the go-to onramp management platform, making crypto accessible and frictionless for all. They're happy to offer a fiat onramping widget, a powerful terminal for analysis, and a unified API that enhances success rates instantly. Their partnership with Wirex simplifies user onboarding globally. They aim to unlock the full potential of crypto and Web3, reducing friction and increasing accessibility every step of the way.





What does Wirex do?

Wirex is a digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the company developed a crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

With over 6 million customers and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US and Australia, Wirex has built out a suite of products ensuring it's the go-to wealth management app.

To reflect the growth of Web3, from 2021, the company has continued to expand their offering into the CeFi and DeFi sectors.