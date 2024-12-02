Wirex adds Polygon blockchain to their wallet





Users will have access to the benefits of the Polygon blockchain, which joins the wallet alongside the Ethereum, Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, and Fantom blockchains, and the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains on the app.

The Polygon blockchain will also join the Wirex app, a digital payments platform linked up to a crypto-enabled debit card. The BRZ (Brazilian Digital Token) will be one of the first tokens to launch in-app on the Polygon blockchain, with plans to migrate Polygon’s native token, MATIC, to that blockchain within Wirex after. Diversifying the blockchains available on the app will allow more assets to be supported with the ability to receive, send, store, and exchange them on their mobile device, securely and efficiently, and be spent at over 61 million locations around the globe.

Available worldwide, Wirex launched their mass-market non-custodial wallet at the end of 2021, complementing the Wirex app and crypto-enabled card with over 4.5 million customers. Expanding the Wirex wallet and app’s network to include the Polygon blockchain is the next step in achieving the company’s goal to increase accessibility to the benefits of crypto and DeFi.

Polygon combines Ethereum and blockchains to address issues with other blockchains hindered by network congestion, high gas fees, and slow transaction speeds, without forfeiting security.

Later in 2022, Wirex has plans to integrate further blockchains into the Wirex app, giving people globally choices on how they want to use decentralised finance and the digital economy.