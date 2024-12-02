Wipro joins Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Ethereum is an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform, with smart contract functionality. EEA is a collaboration of enterprises to promote, develop and implement enterprise grade Ethereum-based blockchain applications across industries for specific business use cases. Other founding members include Accenture, Banco Santander, BNY Mellon, Intel, J.P. Morgan, Microsoft, and Nuco.

Wipro is actively working on Ethereum to develop enterprise blockchain-based industry solutions such as Delivery versus Payments (DvP) settlement for securities and capital markets, skip-trace consortia for banking, peer-to-peer (P2P) insurance for the sharing economy, anti-counterfeit solution for supply chain traceability and many more.

The Indian IT company launched in 2016 a Blockchain Innovation Lab in order to fast track the provisioning of blockchain environments to build use-case specific blockchain industry solutions. Furthermore, the company has also created a Blockchain Academy to build in-house competency through a multi-level program.