Winston enters agreement to acquire Crypto Next

Crypto Next is a company incorporated in the Isle of Man and offers a white label crypto currency exchange. It has 14 affiliated exchanges in multiple languages, multiple currencies, and with secure policies in accordance with Isle of Man regulations.

Winston intends to change its name to CryptoNext Exchange, and its business to a crypto currency exchange. Closing of the acquisition agreement will be subject to approval of Winston shareholders and regulatory authorities, and to compliance with any required governmental and securities regulations.