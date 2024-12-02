WhiteBIT taps Checkout.com for direct bank card transactions

The ultimate goal for WhiteBIT is to make the user crypto experience as easy and safe as possible. It hosts around 350 assets, has its token, and is in the top three of the safest crypto exchanges, according to cer.live.











Faster transaction times with direct bank transactions

This time, WhiteBIT expands its cooperation with Checkout. The latter is an international fintech platform that processes payments for other companies and strives to make transactions as fast and convenient as possible. It deals with different payment methods for more than 150 currencies. The collaboration with WhiteBIT includes direct EUR and USD transactions. Moreover, it’s planned to expand the scope of fiat currencies.

Due to this partnership, the user must enter his full name and Visa/Mastercard details. After the confirmation, the funds are transferred to the user’s account in several minutes. Earlier users used services like AdvCash and NixMoney. It was impossible to make direct bank card transactions, a considerable disadvantage for inexperienced users. Plus, many prefer to keep card details private from third parties. From now on, they can save time and ensure that their transactions are secure.





Facilitating adoption of crypto technologies

WhiteBIT was created to reinforce the mass adoption of blockchain technology. With one of the most popular trading orders for spot trading and up to 20x leverage for margin and futures trading, it is a prominent player in the crypto industry. Plus, there is a P2P exchanger and a DEX platform.

The platform is also known for low trading fees and a wide range of tools for a convenient and efficient crypto experience. That’s why direct bank card transactions became a significant step toward the growth of the crypto community and enhanced users’ experience.