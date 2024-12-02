WhiteBIT introduces crypto debit card with cashback features

Named the WhiteBIT Nova card, the product allows users to spend their digital assets and earn cashback on specific purchases. The card aims to make cryptocurrency more accessible for daily use, offering features such as physical and digital card options, support for multiple cryptocurrencies, and integration with Apple Pay.

Wallester AS, a Visa Principal Member and licenced payment institution under the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, issues the cards.

Main features of the WhiteBIT Nova Card

No service fees: users can open, close, and maintain the card without any service charges or required initial deposit.

Card options: both digital and physical versions are available, with the physical card supporting higher spending limits and ATM withdrawals. Physical cards are delivered within 10 business days for a fee of up to EUR 10.

Multi-crypto support: the card supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, USDC, ADA, and others.

Cashback rewards: cashback rates range from 1% to 10%, depending on the spending category, such as groceries, dining, medicine, and subscriptions. Rewards are paid in BTC or WhiteBIT Coin (WBT). Cardholders can select and update up to three categories daily.

Referral programme: users can earn up to 50 USDC through referrals, receiving 1 USDC for each friend who registers and activates the card.

The card has a daily spending limit of EUR 10,000 and a monthly limit of EUR 25,000. It is available to EU residents, who can set up the card through the WhiteBIT platform and start using the virtual version after verification. WhiteBIT officials stated that the card represents a step toward integrating cryptocurrencies into everyday transactions, particularly in Europe, and aims to make digital assets more practical for everyday financial activities.