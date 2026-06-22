WhiteBIT EU has received MiCA authorisation in Austria from the FMA, enabling regulated crypto-asset services across the EEA.

The authorisation enables the company to offer regulated crypto-asset services to eligible users across the European Economic Area (EEA), excluding Malta, and forms part of WhiteBIT EU's stated strategy for building a regulated presence in Europe.

MiCA establishes a harmonised EU-wide framework for crypto-asset service providers, setting out requirements covering governance, transparency, client protection, and market integrity. The regulation applies to a broad range of crypto-asset activities and creates standardised conditions for service providers operating across EU member states.

Austria's FMA is recognised for its well-established financial supervisory standards, and WhiteBIT EU's authorisation in the jurisdiction reflects a substantive regulatory assessment process. The company has stated that the MiCA licence consolidates its European regulatory efforts under a single framework, enabling it to serve retail and institutional clients across the EEA in line with applicable passporting, onboarding, and regulatory requirements.

According to the official press release, WhiteBIT EU has described the authorisation as part of a broader strategy to build a regulated European presence and to support the development of the digital asset ecosystem within the EEA. Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, the parent group of which WhiteBIT is part, stated that the company was originally established as a European exchange and that Europe remains central to its long-term strategy. He described MiCA as a global benchmark for digital asset regulation and said the Austrian authorisation reinforces the company's commitment to operating transparently and compliantly for users across the region.

Launch of dedicated platform for EEA users

In parallel with the regulatory development, WhiteBIT is preparing to launch whitebit.eu, a dedicated platform designed for users across the EEA. The platform is intended to function as WhiteBIT's regulated European hub, operating under the MiCA framework and providing access to the company's products and services. Prospective users may register their interest through a form on the website and will receive updates ahead of the formal launch.

In addition, MiCA's passporting provisions allow an authorisation obtained in one EU member state to support the provision of services across other EEA jurisdictions, subject to applicable requirements. This mechanism underpins WhiteBIT EU's ability to extend its regulated offering across multiple European markets from the Austrian licence.

The announcement adds to a growing number of crypto-asset service providers obtaining MiCA authorisations across EU member states, reflecting the sector's broader effort to align with the regulation's requirements and establish compliant structures within the European market.