WhatsApp will include Facebook's Novi wallet in-app

With Novi, WhatsApp users will be able to collect and deliver payments instantly through the platform. The update is already available via Google Pay beta programme, leading to the messaging app’s version 2.21.22.17.

Novi works as a digital pocket that allows users to transfer and accept e-cash instantly, without handling additional fees for transactions. It also lets users access their bank accounts and connect a card, as well as withdrawing cash into the bank accounts. The app is the latest in Facebook’s family and will be soon integrated with other members of Zuckerberg’s group.