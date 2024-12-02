Westpac and ANZ test Ripple payments

However, the four companies remain reticent about embracing Bitcoin due to regulatory concerns.

The news comes after CBA went public with its trials of peer-to-peer fiat and cryptocurrency exchange Ripple for transferring payments between its subsidiaries. Westpac is further along than ANZ in its plans for using Ripple, being in the early stages of a proof of concept using the Ripple network, in which staff are making low-value international payments to two other countries.

ANZ, meanwhile, said it has had a number of constructive conversations with Ripple and is in the process of investigating the potential benefits the model could offer its customers.