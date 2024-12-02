Wecan expands its services to France





Behind this choice stands an investment from Michel Reybier, owner of La Réserve hotels, and a selection in the Swave program, an initiative of the French government to attract promising fintechs in France.

The Swiss software, Wecan's flagship product, enables the exchange of compliance information with the country's private banks, such as Lombard Odier, Pictet Group, Edmond de Rothschild, and Julius Bär.

This collaboration is accompanied by the opening of new offices in the Grande Arche de la Défense, with the aim of attracting French financial players with its solution that simplifies and secures the exchange of compliance data.

In parallel with this move into France, the group has finalised a EUR 3.4 million fundraising round to expand its solution to new industries and markets. Among the investors is Michel Reybier, founder of the Aoste Group and owner, among others, of La Réserve Hotels.