Webull UK expands via Upvest partnership

The move enables UK-based users of the Webull platform to invest in local equities with minimum investments starting at GBP 1.

Until now, Webull UK primarily offered access to US and Asian equities. The integration with Upvest’s API marks the company’s expansion into the domestic investment landscape, adding new asset classes for its retail user base.

Expansion for Upvest in the UK market

Based in Berlin, Upvest operates across 20 European markets and reports processing over two million investment orders weekly. The firm is planning to triple that volume by the end of the year. Its UK expansion includes additional client launches scheduled before year-end, targeting both fintechs and incumbent financial institutions.

Officials from Upvest said the collaboration with Webull UK aligns with the company’s general goal of simplifying access to investment tools for retail clients. They noted that the partnership enables Webull users to begin trading UK assets while laying the groundwork for future product additions.

Representatives from Webull UK said the partnership reflects a step towards providing local investors with a wider set of investment options, including exposure to domestic equities and ETFs. They added that leveraging Upvest’s infrastructure allows the firm to expand its offering and support more diverse portfolio strategies for its users.

Webull Group operates in multiple global markets including the United States, Australia, and Asia, with services available in 14 jurisdictions. The company reports a registered user base exceeding 24 million globally.

In December 2024, Upvest announced a EUR 100 million Series C funding round. The round was led by Hedosophia and supported by Sapphire Ventures, with continued investment from existing backers including Bessemer Venture Partners, BlackRock, Earlybird, HV Capital, Motive Ventures, and Notion Capital. The funding aimed to allow Upvest to expand its 170-member team, upgrade its product offerings, strengthen its presence in the UK, and deepen collaborations with financial institutions.