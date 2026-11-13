Webull launches brokerage services in Italy

Webull has launched brokerage services in Italy through its European arm, Webull EU, extending its regional presence beyond the Netherlands.

Through Webull’s mobile and desktop applications, users in the country can trade US and European equities, European exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and US options. The company names its commission structure, multi-market access, and set of trading tools as the main features of the offering, which is available via a dedicated Italian-language site.

Building on the Dutch launch

The Italian rollout is the next phase of Webull EU, the company’s European business. Webull EU began operating in September 2025, when it introduced brokerage services in the Netherlands. The Netherlands-based entity serves as the operational base for Webull’s expansion across the region.

Webull’s European operations run through Webull Securities (Europe) B.V., which holds an investment firm licence granted by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). The entity is authorised to provide services across the European Economic Area (EEA) under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II). This authorisation underpins the company’s ability to offer services in Italy from its Netherlands-based entity.

Product scope and global footprint

The product range available in Italy forms a subset of what Webull offers globally. Across its network of licensed brokerages, the company provides access to stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets, while the Italian launch is currently limited to equities, ETFs, and US options. Webull operates in 18 markets spanning North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, and reports more than 29 million registered users worldwide. Its services cater to both retail and institutional investors, with round-the-clock access to global financial markets.

Webull positions its platform around the integration of market data, a user community, and investor education resources within a single trading environment, built on global infrastructure and AI technologies.

The Italian launch strengthens the company’s European footprint alongside its existing presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. With its MiFID II authorisation already covering the wider EEA, the company has stated that Webull EU will act as the base for further expansion across Europe.