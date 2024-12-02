WeBank, Digital Asset to integrate DAML smart contract language





WeBank is a digital only bank and was started by Tencent, one of China’s large tech companies that owns WeChat and WeChat Pay. Meanwhile, FISCO BCOS is a blockchain platform developed by the Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (FISCO). Apart from WeBank, three of the eight founding members of FISCO BCOS are Tencent, Shenzhen Securities Communications, and Huawei.

The BSN is a solution that enables companies to deploy permissioned blockchains without needing to set up their own nodes. At a technical level, FISCO BCOS is derived from Ethereum and the DAML integration work is being carried out by WeBank.

Since open sourcing, the DAML smart contract language, it has been integrated with enterprise blockchain protocols. These include Hyperledger Fabric, Hyperledger Sawtooth, Ethereum compatible Hyperledger Besu, VMware Blockchain and R3’s Corda. Additionally, it works with Amazon’s databases QLDB and Aurora.