Web source code NFT sold for USD 5.4 mln by Tim Berners-Lee

World-wide-web creator Sir Tim Berners-Lee sold the NFT to an unidentified buyer, through auction house Sotheby’s. NFTs are certificates of ownership for digital assets, which often do not have a physical representation. They do not necessarily include copyright control.

Four different items were sold as part of a single NFT: time-stamped files of the source code, an animated video of the code being written; a letter from Sir Tim; and a digital poster of the code, created by Sir Tim.

The auction began on 23 June 2021, with an opening bid of USD 1,000. The profits would go towards causes chosen by Sir Tim and his wife, Sotheby’s said.