Waves and Mycelium to work on custom assets circulation over blockchain

The announcement follows their strategic partnership announced in May 2016.

Mycelium Wallet environment will support the issuance and distribution of various digital tokens that will represent the broad range of assets including major fiat currencies. Waves tokens will travel over the network of Mycelium Cards?—?hardware wallets of the regular ISO ID1 size with wireless units, keypads, rechargeable batteries, and displays on board. Each card is the wallet and POS terminal in one. Cards perform peer-to-peer connections that will later upgrade to full-scale mesh-networking.

In addition to using tokens backed by financial institutions and other third parties, Mycelium Wallet holders will create their individual proprietary tokens of any kind. They will able to assign various values and senses to those digital assets, transfer them to fellow users, and even trade them against government supported fiat currencies.

Mycelium is a payment platform that combines blockchain technology with traditional national currency payments. On top of its flagship mobile wallet product, Mycelium offers payment processing (Mycelium Gear), cold storage (Mycelium Entropy), and a hardware storage/payment solution (Mycelium Card).