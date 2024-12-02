Washington State issues warning towards digital currencies

The advisory offers a warning about investing in digital currencies, marijuana-related businesses and binary options. The majority of the item focused on the risk of unrealistic investment pitches, including those that seek to intentionally misinform investors.

The advisory also points to the fluctuating market value of digital currencies, as well as the threat of theft for holders.

This warning comes amid a heightened period of volatility that has seen the digital currency fluctuate between USD 300 and USD 500.