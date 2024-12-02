Walmart could launch own NFT and crypto

The retailer sought several new trademarks in December 2021 that show it intends to make and sell virtual goods such as electronics, decor, toys, sporting goods and personal-care products.

The applications also shows that the retailer studies how to participate in the metaverse, a virtual world that blends aspects of digital technologies. The applications were among a flurry the company filed on 30 December, including three under Walmart Connect — the name of the company’s existing digital advertising venture — for a financial exchange for virtual currency and advertising.

Applications also were filed for ‘Verse to Store’, ‘Verse to Curb’, and ‘Verse to Home’ for shopping services. It’s also seeking trademarks to apply the Walmart name and ‘fireworks’ logo to heath-care services and education in virtual and augmented reality.