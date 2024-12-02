Walmart applies blockchain to shipping and more

Walmart is undertaking the project in partnership with IBM and Tsinghua University in Beijing. So far, the retailer has used technology from the Hyperledger project to track pork shipping information, including farm origination details, batch numbers and storage temperatures on a secure blockchain. Over the months ahead, the retail wants to expand on that work.

If successful, the project could improve accountability on a major supply chain (pork is Chinas most popular meat product). Following the completion of the trial, Walmart will work with IBM on additional applications, including other supply chains that could be tracked via blockchain.

Among the final results of building blockchain into a number of industries in China and around the world Walmart named healthier food and safer conditions resulting from a more transparent, accurate record of supply chain transactions on a blockchain. The USD 213b global retailer has long been working to ensure that products which reach its stores meet certain standards, but continues to face related lawsuits, according to CoinDesk.