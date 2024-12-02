



VVS Finance is a DeFi protocol on Cronos with a broad user base. It serves as a gateway to Cronos, enabling DeFi users to trade, stake, earn, and gain control of their digital assets.











The new feature allows for the automatic harvesting of yield from DeFi farms to fund their prepaid card for daily spending. It is available across all farms issuing VVS tokens labelled as Auto Harvest on the VVS Finance platform. For users who select Crypto.com as their harvest destination, rewards (after fees) are converted to fiat using USDC or a local equivalent and credited to their linked Prepaid Card, subject to regional availability.

Auto Harvest rewards are collected automatically each day once they have reached a minimum threshold of USD 6. Users retain the ability to manually claim from an Auto Harvest farm without any processing fee at any time. Its integration for Crypto.com prepaid cardholders makes it easier for users to off-ramp crypto and spend it in the real world without the usual multi-step delays.

The incorporation of Auto Harvest into Crypto.com prepaid card bridges DeFi with real-world usability. It also reduces the complexity of managing yield farming, making DeFi more accessible to users unfamiliar with on-chain mechanics.





Recent updates from Crypto.com

In May 2025, Crypto.com announced that it would become the exclusive partner of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), planning to power the latter’s ETF offerings.

By teaming up with TMTG and its partner, Yorkville America, Crypto.com aimed to support a series of TMTG-branded ETFs that contained both digital and non-digital assets, including an ETF basket for cryptocurrencies featuring CRO and other crypto assets.