Voxelus launches Voxel Foundation to assist in-game cryptocurrency adoption

Voxelus has created Voxel (VOX) which emerged in 2015 as an in-game cryptocurrency. The company is expanding VOX to work with multiple networks, games, VR platforms and entertainment content providers, brands and advertisers.

The foundation will target two specific markets: universities and users in nations with no access to conventional financial markets, such as in Latin America and Asia.

The foundation plans to participate in international developer outreach to build new assets, APIs and applications to connect the Voxel blockchain to the gaming industry and global entertainment market.