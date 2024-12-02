Vontobel plans to introduce Bitcoin Tracker Certificate on Swiss Exchange

The product is a financial instrument similar to share certificates linked to the Bitcoin value, and it is available for regular investors in the stock market. The first certificates issued by the Bank Vontobel will have an approval from the Swiss Exchange for a period of 2 years. The Bitcoin-linked certificate will be issued starting with July 15. The certificates will also become available for investors in the secondary markets at the prevailing buy and sell prices.

These tracker certificates will have the same value as its underlying asset, which in this case is Bitcoin. In the case of volatility in Bitcoin prices, the certificate value will also fluctuate in accordance with the Bitcoin trading market. This way, investors will be able to tap into the benefits of Bitcoin trading and make profits from the digital currency’s volatility through a conventional stock market channel.

Anyone can trade Bitcoin against other digital currencies or fiat by just signing into a Bitcoin exchange after fulfilling AML and KYC requirements. But in order to trade these tracker certificates, the trader may have to go through additional formalities, according to newsbtc.com.