Voltage raises USD 6 mln





This funding round was led by Trammell Venture Partners with participation by Craft Ventures, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Stillmark, Cavalry Asset Management, Strategic Cyber Ventures, Fulgur Ventures, Tenzing.vc, and others.

This funding will be used to fuel Voltage's next phase of growth and hiring. The focus will be on the continual development of enterprise-grade Bitcoin and Lightning infrastructure helping to accelerate the growth of Bitcoin's scaling layers.

The Bitcoin Lightning Network has experienced growth over the past 12 months. Demand for reliable infrastructure, accessible liquidity, and scalable enterprise solutions has been important to the technology being built on top of these new layers of Bitcoin. Voltage has been helping address these problems for companies like THNDR Games, Podcast Index, Amboss, Sphinx Chat, Zion, Carrot, and more.