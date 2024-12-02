As the demand for secure and efficient digital asset solutions grows, driven by increasingly transparent and mature regulation, VX2 was created to meet these market needs. By offering a single point of access and interoperable protocol, it will effectively act as an end-to-end orchestration layer between existing cloud-based and ‘new money’ infrastructure. This will be achieved through strategic partnerships with stablecoin on/off ramp liquidity providers, including exchanges, issuers, and OTC desks – enabling smooth integration with Volt’s proprietary network of bank connections.











Expanding interoperability between fiat and stablecoin transactions

VX2 will operate as a separate entity, majority-owned by Volt and supported by the same core investors, including IVP, EQT, CommerzVentures, Augmentum Fintech, and Fuel Ventures.

VX2 aims to enhance the overall value of Volt by expanding its interoperability between fiat and stablecoin transactions, offering a seamless integration of both systems. With its new structure, dedicated leadership, and strong synergy with Volt’s mission, VX2 is poised to become a key player in creating a global 24/7/365 network of payment networks, advancing the future of real-time payments.

Officials from VX2 said that with the imminent arrival of MiCA in the EU, the rollout of digital asset regulation around the world, and the legitimisation of stablecoins as a regulated financial instrument, now is the time to harness this technology and to build utility in the digital realm. They will harmonise old money with new, to deliver a globally connected and coherent payments network, that is real-time.





What does Volt do?

Volt is building the global infrastructure for real-time payments. Their payment network unites domestic account-to-account schemes to a single interoperable standard. Scaling and enterprise businesses use it to accept real-time payments, initiate payouts, and manage funds. Volt is headquartered in London, has offices in Berlin, Warsaw, Krakow, Sydney and Sao Paulo, and enables payments in 31 markets across the UK, the EU, Brazil, and Australia.