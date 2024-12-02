Volante launches Web3 salary prepaid card

The card, known simply as the Volante Card, supports global payroll operations with a particular focus on regions where banking access is limited or local currencies are volatile.

Issued through a licenced VISA-certified institution, the card enables direct salary transfers from employers to employees. It is positioned as an alternative payment method in countries experiencing currency instability, such as Vietnam and Japan, and is intended to support unbanked populations across both developed and emerging markets.

Focus on financial accessibility and regulatory compliance

The Volante Card supports multiple fiat currencies including USD, EUR, CNY, and JPY, as well as the USDT stablecoin. The card also integrates with Earned Wage Access (EWA) systems, allowing employees to access wages on demand. According to representatives from Volante, eligibility for wage access is determined using proprietary AI tools designed to assess user data in real time.

Additional features include enterprise-grade security measures such as MV3D Secure, tokenisation, and AI-powered fraud detection. The card also supports high deposit thresholds, up to USD 1 million, with no restrictions on usage.

Officials from Volante noted that the solution is intended to modernise payroll infrastructure by utilising blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies. The company claims the system reduces the demand for short-term lending options like payday loans while potentially improving workforce satisfaction and retention rates.





Token listings and public appearances

Volante’s associated token, VOL, was listed on BTSE on 27 March 2025 and on BingX on 28 April 2025. The company is continuing efforts to expand exchange listings and form institutional partnerships.

Representatives from Volante are scheduled to discuss the product at upcoming events including German Blockchain Week on 13 June 2025. Previous speaking engagements have included conferences in Tokyo, Las Vegas, and other global locations.