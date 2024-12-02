Vogogo inks agreements with Bitcoin exchanges

It is expected that each of the exchanges will be integrated with Vogogos payment processing and risk management platform enabling them to offer users of their respective exchanges transactions between Bitcoin and fiat currencies in the US and Canada, with EU processing expected to come online during Q1 of 2015.

Vogogo is a payment services company with integrated risk management and compliance. Founded in 2008, Vogogo designed, built and launched its web-based payment processing technology while growing its expertise in software development, payments, risk management, compliance and related financial services.