Vogogo expands US capabilities via agreement with Knox Payments

Under the terms of the agreement, Vogogo will gain exclusive access to Knoxs payment methods and US banking, enabling regional US fiat payments in support of the US cryptocurrency industry. Vogogo can now offer its US-based merchants multiple real-time fiat payment options. Existing Vogogo merchants will be able to use a single technical integration to accept fiat payments from both Canada and the US.

Vogogo can now extend its compliance and risk management platform to the US market, leveraging its existing payments platform and processing capabilities to provide processing to what is estimated to be an addressable market over 10 times the size of the Canadian market currently being served.

Vogogo is a TSX Venture Exchange publicly traded payment services company with integrated risk management and compliance.

