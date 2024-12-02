Vogogo and Bitstamp enter strategic alliance

The Vogogo platform provides Bitstamp with risk management and payment processing services to support Bitstamp’s clients as they exchange between fiat currencies and Bitcoin. Vogogo is working with Bitstamp on several global initiatives and is now actively supporting Bitstamps expansion into the US and Canadian markets.

Vogogo is a TSX Venture Exchange publicly traded payment services company with integrated risk management and compliance. Founded in 2008, Vogogo designed, built and launched their web-based payment processing technology.