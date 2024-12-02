Vivid launches crypto earning account for SMEs





Following this announcement, the company will introduce a crypto earnings account in order to provide businesses and individuals with a fully integrated, secure, and instantly accessible way to earn rewards on digital assets.

The new feature was developed to be simple, flexible, and protected, giving SMEs the possibility to grow their funds while also maintaining full control over their assets. In addition, the solution is currently available in Italy and Spain, with expansion to additional markets set to follow.











More information on Vivid’s launch of crypto-earning accounts for SMEs

Through the use of this new product, small and medium-sized enterprises will have the possibility to earn staking rewards constantly (this will take place as simply as a savings account, but with more Annual Percentage Yield – APY – rewards), withdraw funds anytime they need (this aims to provide companies will full liquidity and flexibility), and well as operate in a trusted and regulated environment.

Furthermore, business owners can purchase eligible crypto assets through the use of the crypto earnings account. According to the official press release, once they are acquired, these assets automatically start generating staking rewards, which are paid out weekly. In order to participate, customers must first buy and hold staking-supported cryptocurrencies (simply adding funds to the account does not activate earnings), as there will be no lock-up periods, and staked assets can be accessed or withdrawn at any time. This process aims to provide an optimised level of flexibility and control in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients, while remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.