The new licence will allow the European financial platform to offer regulated crypto solutions across all EU member states, enabling it to become one of the few platforms authorised under the new EU-wide crypto regulation.











What the licence means for Vivid

Up till now, Vivid’s crypto offering was available only in Spain and Italy through national authorisations. With the new licence, the company aims to begin expanding into new markets such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The new launches are planned for July 2025.

The MiCAR licence reflects transparency, safety, and integrity in Vivid’s services for businesses that seek to invest, save, or grow. The company believes that consumer trust is built through clear rules, oversight, and accountability, highlighting the importance of the licence for its mission to build a platform individuals and businesses can utilise in a compliant and safe manner.

At the moment, Vivid’s clients can access over 300 cryptocurrencies through its app and store them with an insured custodian, having proceeds from sales credited instantly to their money accounts for optimised liquidity. Recently, Vivid expanded its crypto offering by launching crypto earnings accounts for SMEs, allowing owners in Italy and Spain to earn staking rewards on specific digital assets. The solution offers weekly payouts, no lock-up periods, and full access to funds at any time.

With the new licence, Vivid plans to expand this service further across Europe, accelerating its growth and development and offering regulated crypto services to a growing customer base.

The MiCAR framework aims to introduce a balanced set of rules for crypto assets in the EU, replacing fragmented national regulations with a single system of rules. For companies like Vivid, it enables secure and scalable expansion across all 27 members of the union. This means stronger consumer protection, more transparency, and more confidence in crypto adoption for users.