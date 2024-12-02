Visa to test blockchain for interbank payments

Visa Europe Collab has partnered with Toronto-based BTL Group to explore how the startup’s interbank settlement system can leverage blockchain and smart contracts to streamline domestic and cross-border payments between banks.

According to Financial Times, the partners will seek to conclude the project within 100 days.

The trial is the latest that finds Visa Europe Collab exploring blockchain. In July, the firm announced a micropayments trial with bitcoin startup SatoshiPay, a move that followed its initial work on remittances with blockchain firm Epiphyte in 2015.