Visa, Simplex to issue crypto debit cards

200+ Simplex partner companies will be able to offer crypto debit cards to their customers, helping in the use of cryptocurrencies for retail transactions.

For Simpex this is mainly a boost for the company’s business-to-business activities, in an attempt to offer better access to digital currencies. Back in October 2020, Simplex added a Tether-to-euro cashout feature to its platform. In 2020, several crypto companies began releasing debit cards that let users spend crypto.