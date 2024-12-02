Visa partnering with 50 crypto platforms

These programs don’t require coffee shops, dry cleaners, or other businesses to directly accept cryptocurrencies at the checkout. The process uses ‘tap and go’ without the complexity of new acceptance points or cryptographic keys.

Visa has been growing their relationships with digital currency platforms like FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com, and CoinZoom. As a result, the company has built expertise and treasury infrastructure with the intention of making Visa the network of choice for crypto native companies.

These platforms are diversifying to meet an array of consumer needs, with new tools and features spanning interest accounts, lending, and direct deposits, as Visa says. Programs like the BlockFi Rewards Visa Credit Card let users spend fiat and earn crypto rewards in a similar way other cards offer rewards programs for airline miles or hotel points.

The company is trying to make its network more accessible to the digital wallets ecosystem with capabilities like USDC settlement and through a partnership with Circle.